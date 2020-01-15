Get ready, Swifties, because fans are about to see Taylor Swift like they never saw her before! That’s right, the singer just announced that she’s releasing a brand new documentary called Miss Americana, which will give viewers an inside look at her life.
OK, as exciting as that is, fans naturally have a lot of questions. Like, when will it come out? Where will they be able to watch it? What exactly will it cover? And most importantly — will the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress be allowed to use her old songs? For those who missed it, the 29-year-old took to Twitter on November 14, 2019, saying know that Scooter Braun wasn’t allowing her to use her old music in the documentary.
J-14 went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming doc, so get excited! From the release date to what it will be about, scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Taylor’s upcoming documentary, Miss Americana.
