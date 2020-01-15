Will Taylor’s old songs be allowed in the documentary?

Back in November, the blonde beauty posted a lengthy note on Twitter, where she claimed that Scooter — who recently purchased the rights to her old music — and her old manager, Scott Borchetta, weren’t letting her use her old songs in the documentary.

“Additionally — and this wasn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news — Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film,” she wrote. “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about hm and Scooter Braun.”

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

“I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate,” Taylor added. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up, or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I’m asking for your help.”

The Cats: The Movie star urged fans and other celebrities to speak up on her behalf.

“Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this,” she wrote. “Scooter also manages several artists show I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this — I’m hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.”

But everyone can breathe a sigh of relief because it appears that her and Scooter have finally reached an agreement. Ugh, can it be January 31 already?!