Is there bad blood between country singer Shania Twain and Taylor Swift? Fans of the Lover singer took to social media on Sunday, November 24, after the 2019 American Music Awards and called out the 54-year-old for allegedly shading Taylor on the red carpet.

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shania revealed why she thought Taylor made the perfect Artist of the Decade and to some Swifties, it seemed like the legendary songstress called the “Love Story” singer ugly.

One fan took to Twitter and posted the now-viral clip along with the caption, “Did … did Shania Twain just .. did Shania just call Taylor Swift ugly.”

“Taylor is the epitome of a hard worker, talent,” she seemed to say. “You don’t have to be beautiful to be a star.”

Did … did Shania Twain just .. did Shania just call Taylor Swift ugly pic.twitter.com/g0PxVTXkeh — just a pole (@sloppyfemtop) November 25, 2019

After further investigation from fans, it turned out that Shania did not, in fact, shade Taylor at all. The “Man I Feel Like A Woman” singer’s full interview quote showed that she actually praised the 29-year-old for her work in the music industry.

“Taylor is the epitome of a hard worker, talent. You don’t have to be beautiful to be a star, but she carries her beauty with so much grace, without flaunting it,” she actually said. “I think she’s just a very special person. She’s dedicated, serious. She’s just a badass woman.”

During the award show, Taylor proved there was no hard feelings between the two when she joined Shania onstage after her show-stopping performance. The pair even snapped some adorable pictures backstage after the awards show ended.

For those who missed it, this isn’t the first time the country singer has talked openly about supporting the 29-year-old. On November 21, she told USA Today that she’s always been one of Taylor’s biggest supporters.

“I’m a big supporter of Taylor,” Shania said. “I think she’s just incredibly brilliant. I haven’t had a chance to talk to her about [Big Machine Records] and I don’t really know where everybody is coming from, but I’ll always support the artist and their access to their own music. It seems a bit ridiculous to not have that.”

