We were all pretty shook when Taylor Swift posted a lengthy note to her Tumblr page back in June, accusing music manager Scooter Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying.”

ICYMI, the music mogul recently purchased the record label which she used to be signed to — Big Machine Records. That means he acquired the rights to all of her old music, and Taylor was definitely not happy about it. Not only did the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress claim that she was completely blindsided by the news, but she also said that she was “sad and grossed out” by it, due to her messy past with the 38-year-old.

Afterwards, there were a ton of accusations thrown around left and right, and a bunch of other celebrities got involved. But it didn’t end there. On November 14, 2019, Taylor took to Twitter to explain that Scooter wasn’t allowing her to perform her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards — or any televised event for that matter. She begged fans and other stars to speak up on her behalf and help her gain the ability to sing her own music.

Yeah, there are definitely a lot of layers to this and we know it can get a bit confusing, so we decided to break it all down for you. Here’s everything you need to know… Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Taylor and Scooter’s nasty feud.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.