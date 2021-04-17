There seems to be no bad blood between these two! Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are working on a song together.

The former flames broke the internet with their first filmed interaction in years that took place at the Grammy Awards in March 2021. The one-minute clip shared to the award show’s official YouTube page showed the musicians having what looked like a friendly chat before going on with their evenings. Following the now-viral video, social media users formed a theory that Taylor’s next rereleased album is set to be 1989 with a track — possibly “From the Vault” — that features none other than the One Direction singer. Of course, the blonde beauty has stayed pretty tight-lipped about the speculation surrounding her musical releases, but that hasn’t stopped her biggest fans from sharing major speculation online.

Some Swifites on Twitter are hoping for a never-before-heard track featuring the curly-haired cutie, while others want him to make a surprise appearance on one of the songs — “Style” or “Out of the Woods” — that are rumored to be about their past relationship.

Taylor and Harry first sparked relationship rumors in 2012 after they were spotted cozying up together in Central Park that December. The timeline of their romance is still unclear, but the pair decided to go their separate ways the following month. More than a year after their breakup, in October 2014, Taylor released 1989, which featured the track “Out of the Woods.” Upon hearing the song, listeners broke down all the clues within the lyrics that alluded to Taylor’s relationship with the British crooner. She also seemed to sing about their time together with the song aptly named “Style.”

Harry, for his part, has also appeared to write some songs — like “Two Ghosts” — about his ex. The Fine Line musician has also said that the songs that may or may not be about him are “flattering.”

“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter,” he said on “The Howard Stern Show” in March 2020. “So they’re good songs.”

All in all, there seems to be no drama between these exes. Taylor has since moved on with longtime love Joe Alwyn and Harry has since dated Camille Rowe, Olivia Wilde and more. Since there’s still the possibility of a Harry and Taylor song up in the air, scroll through our gallery to relive their relationship from the start!

