Is Taylor Swift‘s new song “Cardigan” about Harry Styles? Some fans think it is, so we decided to investigate!

For those who missed it, the singer shocked the entire world on Thursday, July 23, when she announced that she would be dropping a surprise album at midnight. And ever since Folklore — which had 16 new tracks on it — came out, fans have had it on repeat!

But since Taylor is, like, the queen of putting hidden messages into her songs and dropping clues about who inspired them in her lyrics and videos, fans quickly started scouring the new LP for some Easter eggs! And in “Cardigan,” they quickly started to notice a few alleged references to her relationship with the One Direction singer.

In the visual for “Cardigan,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress could be seen floating with her piano in an ocean. Now, fans of the “Sign of the Times” crooner know that the music video for his latest single, “Falling,” shows him under water also playing the piano.

NOT TO BE LOUD BUT THE CARDIGAN MV HAS PARALLELS WITH FALLING BY HARRY STYLES FVCKING HELP ME #CardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/GC8WwIGmta — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) July 24, 2020

falling, harry styles (2020) x cardigan, taylor swift (2020) pic.twitter.com/6OLXa6nfV6 — ً bia || folklore (@stateoftays) July 24, 2020

Some people also pointed out that if you look carefully, at one point in the video, the smoke beneath the blonde beauty takes the shape of a paper airplane. And back when the two stars dated in 2012, they wore matching paper airplane necklaces!

I THINK I FOUND AN EASTER EGG IN THE MUSIC VIDEO! I saw this airplane underneath Taylor’s piano seat and my mind went back to a friend posting about how Harry styles follows a beige cardigan account on insta. And so randomly I looked up ”Harry styles airplane clue.” And look! pic.twitter.com/r9NnPLSI7M — taylorlaurelxoxo (@taylorlaurelxo) July 24, 2020

Obviously, until Taylor confirms it herself, it’s all speculation, but it definitely seems suspicious to us!

“I knew you / Dancin’ in your Levi’s / Drunk under a streetlight, I / I knew you / Hand under my sweatshirt / Baby, kiss it better, I / And when I felt like I was an old cardigan / Under someone’s bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite,” the lyrics read. “I knew you / Steppin’ on the last train / Marked me like a bloodstain, I / I knew you / Tried to change the ending / Peter losing Wendy, I / I knew you / Leavin’ like a father / Running like water, I / And when you are young, they assume you know nothing.”

It’s safe to say that Harry and Taylor may go down in history as one of the most iconic couples ever. For those who forgot, the two stars sent the internet into a frenzy when they were spotted cozying up on a Central Park date in 2012. After that, they were pretty much inseparable. The couple was spotted packing on the PDA all over New York City, and they even jetting off on a romantic getaway together. They’re two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, so seeing them together was seriously epic. They broke up in January 2013, and the pair went on to write numerous songs about one another, including “Out of the Woods,” “Style” and “Two Ghosts.”

