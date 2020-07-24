Fans of Kanye West were left seriously confused when his album, Donda: With Child, didn’t come out. As fans know, the rapper had been teasing it for weeks, and it was set to premiere on Friday, July 24. But when it didn’t appear on any music streaming services and he didn’t post anything about it online, a lot of people started to wonder what happened to the LP.

Kanye has yet to confirm whether or not the album is officially postponed or if it is just scheduled to be released later in the day, but some fans have theorized that the 43-year-old pushed the release date because Taylor Swift announced that she was dropping a surprise album on the same day. Her brand new record, called Folklore, came out at midnight on Friday.

As fans know, the two stars have been embroiled in a nasty feud for years now, which started all the way back in 2009 when the singer won the award for Best Music Video at the Video Music Awards. But when Kanye jumped on stage in the middle of her acceptance speech and interrupted her, everyone was pretty shook.

“Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had the best music video of all time,” he said.

And things got even worse when Kanye released a song, called “Famous,” which had some pretty nasty lines about Taylor. In the tune, he called her a “b***h” and claimed that he was the reason she was famous. But after receiving a ton of backlash over it, Kanye took to Twitter, where he claimed that he had gotten Taylor’s approval before releasing the track.

“I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line, and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

But according to Taylor, that’s not what happened at all. A spokesperson for the singer told People Magazine, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b***h famous.’”

Years later, in March 2020, the entire recording of Taylor and Kanye’s phone conversation leaked online, which seemingly proved that the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress was telling the truth after all. It turns out, Kanye never told her about the line, “I made that b***h famous.” In fact, at one point during their conversation, she even expressed relief that he did not use the B-word in the song. Fans can check out the entire transcript for the phone call here.

Some other people have suggested that he might have postponed the album due to problems he’s been having in his personal life recently. For those who missed it, the “Heartless” musician claimed that he wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian in an explosive Twitter rant on July 21, 2020.

