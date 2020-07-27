Former Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien will not stand for hate against Taylor Swift! Yep, the actor recently stood up for the songstress after the band Smash Mouth seemingly threw some major shade at her recently released album, Folklore.

For those who missed it, the entire thing went down on Twitter on Friday, July 24. After the “All Star” singers took to social media and wrote, “Borelore,” Dylan hit back.

borelore — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 24, 2020

The 28-year-old took to his Twitter and wrote, “F**k Smash Mouth.”

Actress Emmy Rossum, who fans may know from her role in Shameless, was quick to reply to Dylan and said, “Agree.”

Fans also quickly came to Taylor’s defense. One person even responded to Smash Mouth’s Twitter post with, “You had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. She has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. [You] are not the same.”

Someone else told them, “Your career is ogre.”

your career is ogre — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 24, 2020

For those who missed it, the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress took to Twitter on Thursday, July 23, and announced the release of her eight studio album.

“Surprise!” she wrote. “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my eighth studio album, Folklore — an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into,” she wrote.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

“Most of the things I planned this summer didn’t end up happening. But there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen. And that was my eighth studio album,” Taylor added. “Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

