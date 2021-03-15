Hollywood’s most notable musicians brought the heat for music’s biggest night! The 2021 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, March 14, and even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, major stars still made appearances at the awards show.

Aside from performing his summer 2020 smash-hit “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles took home his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance. “This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville,” the former One Direction star said during his acceptance speech. “I feel very grateful to be here, thank you.”

The curly-haired cutie was nominated alongside Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, and came out on top. After thanking his team, Harry noted, per fans on Twitter, that “all of these songs are f–kin’ massive so thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you.”

Another epic moment that came from the awards show was the confirmation that there’s no bad blood between Harry and his ex, Taylor. After he was announced as the winner, the camera panned to the “Cardigan” songstress who was standing up and clapping for her former flame. We stan two supportive exes! Later on in the night, the pair even had a brief chat, which was captured for a behind-the-scenes video uploaded to the Grammys’ official YouTube page.

Later on in the evening, Megan Thee Stallion also nabbed a win for her song “Savage,” which took over the airwaves (and TikTok) in 2020. She was also named the Best New Artist! “I have to keep thanking God because, without God, none of us would be here today,” the rapper said. “I also want to say congratulations to everybody who was nominated because all of these songs were amazing. Music really helped a lot of us get through the pandemic. Like I said, shout out to everybody who was in here today because a lot of these songs really pushed us all the way through.”

Megan was joined on stage by the queen herself, Beyoncé, who made Grammys history with a total of 28 wins, making her the female artist who’s taken home the most awards. Aide from handing out trophies, the ceremony had some show-stopping performances from Billie, BTS, Doja, Cardi B and more. Of course, all the stars also slayed the red carpet!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete recap of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

