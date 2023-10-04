Let’s get real, Taylor Swift *is* the music industry. The international pop star’s career spans over a decade, and her fans are so powerful they’re literally boosting the economy (no, seriously: see here). Plus, the amount of Grammys she has is in the double digits and we still think it’s less than she deserves! Keep reading to uncover how many Grammys the Eras Tour performer actually has.

How Many Grammys Does Taylor Swift Have?

Taylor has 12 Grammy awards, and has amassed 46 nominations — an impact!

The Midnights singer’s first Grammy award came in 2010, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her song “White Horse.” During her acceptance speech, she gushed: “This is my first Grammy, you guys! This is a Grammy.” Little did she know she would get 11 more throughout her career.

Taylor’s fifth studio album, 1989, earned the award for album of the year in 2016, a historic achievement that crowned the songstress as the first female artist to win the honor twice — the last time being in 2010 with her sophomore album Fearless.

“There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she said during her acceptance speech. “But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you will know it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

The singer-songwriter’s most recent Grammy came in 2021, in which the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker won the prestigious award for best music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she wrote, directed and starred in with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The award was revealed at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony before the primetime event.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me,” Taylor wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) after the award was announced. “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

What Did Taylor Swift Say About the Grammys?

She referenced the Grammy Awards — and lack of nominations for 2017 album Reputation — in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

The film shows her processing the news, after which she states, “I just need to make a better record … I’m making a better record.”

