Autumn leaves are falling down as Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink fall in love during Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film.

“It was really wonderful working with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. They’re just — I’m just blown away by what they did in this short film,” the songstress gushed on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Friday, November 12. “The only two people I imagined playing the two characters, it was Sadie and Dylan. … If Sadie said no, I don’t think I would have made it.”

Taylor added, “They really just acted their asses off.”

Released hours after her 30-song Red (Taylor’s Version) album dropped on Friday, November 12, the nearly 15-minute-long video was written and directed by Taylor. She also had an appearance in the visual as the older version of Sadie’s character.

The video told the story of what looked like a seemingly perfect couple. It started off with them enjoying the early days if their relationship. Then, things start to go south at a dinner party with Dylan’s character’s friends. After he drops Sadie’s hand at the table, “the first crack in the glass” appears. Once their relationship unravels, the video shows Sadie attempting to move on from heartbreak.

Throughout the entirety of the short film, stars Dylan and Sadie — who have been vocal about their love for Taylor’s music — act out some of the most poignant lines, including “dancing ’round the kitchen in the refrigerator light.”

Taylor first teased the “All Too Well” short film with a 30-second clip on November 5. “Remember it,” she captioned her social media posts. The day before it was released, she returned with another message for fans: “Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball.”

An emotional roller-coaster from start to finish, “All Too Well” got the music video it deserved. And, the 10-minute-long version, which has been teased for years, has finally seen the light of day.

Taylor revealed that she had an extended version of the song during a November 2020 episode of Rolling Stone‘s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast. It was definitely worth the wait. At the time Taylor shared, “It included the F-word,” noting that she needed to “pare it down.”

Now, her Red (Taylor’s Version) album is here, and “All Too Well” was worth the wait.

