From a Disney Channel star to a Grammy-winning singer, Miley Cyrus has come so far in her wide-spanning career. So, how many Grammys does the Hannah Montana alum have in total?

Keep reading to find out the number of Grammy wins and nominations Miley has received over the years.

How Many Grammys Does Miley Cyrus Have?

Miley won her very first Grammy in 2024 — and then won another one that same night! She won the award for best pop solo performance and then later, record of the year, which is one of the biggest awards at the Grammys.

So, in total, the Disney alum has 2 Grammys, and has been nominated 8 times throughout the years.

During her acceptance speech for winning best pop solo performance, Miley explained how meaningful the award was to her through a heartfelt story.

“There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited,” she said. “He went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly. Right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, ‘Flowers,’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

After a performance of “Flowers,” which marked the first time Miley had performed it live on television ever, the singer-songwriter returned to the stage to accept best record of the year.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she began. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world a spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right, guys?”

She then went on to thank “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

“I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!” she quipped before leaving the stage, with fans noticing she didn’t mention her father and longtime collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus.

