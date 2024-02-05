Olivia Rodrigo never misses! The singer-songwriter looked absolutely radiant at the 2024 Grammy awards, where she is nominated for six awards and will also be taking the stage. Keep reading to see photos of her full look.

The GUTS singer wore an elegant white gown to the ceremony on Sunday, Feberuary 4.

Olivia is nominated for six awards, after her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS debuted in 2023. Those nominations include the following categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Rock Song.

The former Disney star explained the process of making GUTS, and what the album means to her during an interview with Apple Music.

“Sometimes you just wake up and go into the studio and see what comes out of you,” she explained. “In hindsight, I think that a lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world and figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff. I think that that’s probably an experience that everyone has had in their life before, is just that rising from that disillusionment.”

Olivia summed up GUTS during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

ICYDK, Olivia started off as a child star in multiple Disney shows, such as Bizaardvark, and of course, Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She also appeared in shows like New Girl, and the All-American Girl series, Grace Stirs Up Success.

The former Disney star explained that she feels “super mature” in some ways and “super stunted” in other due to how she grew up.

“It’s just really hard to be a kid and an actor, and you can feel maybe a little taken advantage of sometimes,” she told the outlet. “The responsibility, feeling criticized in public, feeling like you have to work so much and you see your friends who can go to pool parties and hang out, and you’re stuck on set.” But she insisted, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

