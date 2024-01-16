Music’s biggest night is quickly approaching! The 2024 Grammys is set to return with a star studded list of performances.

With the first round of artists announced, keep reading to find out who will be taking center stage.

When Are the 2024 Grammys?

The highly anticipated 66th ceremony will be taking place on February 4, 2024 at 8 p.m E.T. You can catch the program live on the CBS television station or stream it live on Paramount +.

Who’s Performing at the 2024 Grammys?

There is no shortage of stellar performances this year. Billie Eilish, who recently won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Original Song, has been announced as one of the singers of the night.

The “What Was I Made For” artist has been nominated for six Grammy’s this year. The categories include, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video.

Similarly to Billie, Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for six Grammys and will also be taking the stage!

Her sophomore album GUTS debuted in 2023, earning nominations in the following categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Rock Song.

Joining her on stage is another Grammy-nominated artist: Dua Lipa. Her hit single from the Barbie movie, “Dance the Night Away,” has also landed her nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

What Happened at the 2023 Grammys?

In 2023, the Grammys had an impressive lineup of performances including that of Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and Mary J. Blige.

One of the most memorable performances from that night was, of course, Mr. “Watermelon Sugar” himself. The former One Direction member sang his hit song “As It Was,” with some technical difficulties. Harry faced trouble during his performance due to the stage moving in reverse! However, he was able to quickly adapt and continue to perform his routine.

Not all was bad for Harry that night! After being nominated for six Grammys, he walked away with three awards, winning the most anticipated accolade of the night, Album of The Year.

