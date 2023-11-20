Olivia Rodrigo is currently in her college girl era. No, seriously, the Grammy-winning songstress has taken a handful of college courses while juggling mega pop stardom — “ballad of a homeschooled girl” no more! Keep reading for details on where Olivia is studying, what she’s studying andr.

Where Does Olivia Rodrigo Go to College?

Olivia is currently enrolled as a part-time student at the University of Southern California. In 2022, she enrolled at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, where she took music production classes.

The singer has taken several classes without enrolling in a full degree program due to her demanding tour schedule, especially since coming off the release of her sophomore album, GUTS, in September 2023.

Following the release of GUTS, the former Disney Channel star actually revealed during a concert that one track off of the album, “Lacy,” started as a class project at USC. “I took poetry classes, and one of the poems I wrote for an assignment that I loved was called ‘Lucy.’ Dan [Nigro], my music producer, helped me turn it into a song.”

Olivia began college on a bit of a rough start, as she explained that she got lost on her first day of classes during a 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I had no friends, I didn’t know where to go and I actually walked into the wrong class,” she revealed. “I sat there the whole time and was like ‘I’m in the wrong class.'” Pop Star Princesses! Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish's Complete Friendship Timeline Was Olivia Rodrigo Homeschooled? Olivia was home schooled throughout high school, due to her demanding Disney filming schedule from Bizaardvark to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The Los Angeles native actually released a song on GUTS which is based off of her own homeschooling experience, titled “ballad of a homeschooled girl.” In the track, the song details hilariously details Olivia’s sometimes awkward internal monologue about adjusting from post-home school. “I laughed at the wrong time, sat with the wrong guy, sеarchin’ ‘how to start a conversation?’ on a website,” she sings in the second verse. “I stumbled over all my words, I made it weird, I made it worse. Each time I step outside, it’s social suicide.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.