Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have a lot in common — like a huge rise to fame at a young age, endless Grammy wins, No. 1 hits and breaking every record in the book. The pair have also gotten super close throughout the years, and their friendship might just be the most iconic one in the music industry yet!

Billie, 20, rose to fame at the age of 15, after the release of her song “Ocean Eyes,” which she cowrote with brother Finneas. The song went viral nearly overnight, and she soon signed to Interscope Records, where she released her debut album called When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Many Grammy wins, documentaries and sold out shows later, Billie has become one of the most famous young pop singers of her generation.

Fast forward to 2021, and a new pop princess is on the scene named Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia, 19, rose to fame after her song “driver’s license” went viral in January 2021. She then followed the song with “deja vu,” “good 4 u,” and then eventually her album called SOUR. After her rise to fame, rumors have naturally abounded as to what the relationship between Billie and Olivia look like, as they are two of the biggest names in music right now.

Billie firmly put to bed any rivalry speculation in an interview with Elle Magazine in September 2021. The “Happier Than Ever” singer expressed frustration at the Hollywood culture that tries to pit women against one another, saying, “It’s sad because girls are trained to be in competition with each other.”

In a Howard Stern interview in December 2021, Billie also revealed that she wants to be there for Olivia and give her same support and advice that other artists have given her, whenever she needs it.

“It’s important that people say things like that … It makes you feel comfortable and not alone,” she explained on The Howard Stern Show before admitting that she felt specifically protective of artists like Olivia and that she wanted to put her “in a glass box” to protect her.

The duo have since become closer, supporting one another at award shows, posting the other on social media and even attending each other’s concerts and shows. Billie even included her fellow pop princess in a July 2021 Instagram post of hugging friends, captioned simply, “This is where the real love is.” Aww!

Scroll through our gallery to see Billie and Olivia’s complete friendship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.