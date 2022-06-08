Billie Eilish has done what we didn’t think was possible: released her most depressing song yet! The singer sang her new track “TV” to a crowd on June 7, 2022. “TV” talks about losing friends, fighting with your significant other and feeling utterly hopeless as the television plays depressing news. A real uplifter.

Billie Eilish Song ‘TV’ Lyric Breakdown

Sitting down for an acoustic segment with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, Billie introduced her newest song to an audience at the OA Arena in Manchester. She explains to the crowd, “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018. This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

The melancholic ballad begins with Billie crooning, joined with her brother strumming the guitar in a soft, eerie tune. “I don’t want to talk right now, I just want to watch TV. I’ll stay in the pool and drown, so I don’t have to watch you leave.”

“I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer,” she sings in the first verse, while in the second verse, she adds: “Did you see me on TV? I’ll try not to starve myself just because you’re mad at me.”

The Grammy-winning singer also mentions how falling in love has doomed her friendships. “All of my friends are missing again, that’s what happens when you fall in love. You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind,” she croons. “You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love.”

“TV” also appeared to include references to the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and more.

Billie Eilish ‘TV’ Song Meaning

The track is Billie’s most politically charged song to date. She refers to what attracts society’s attention: movie stars fighting rather than an indictment affecting half of the nation’s population.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” she sings. “Maybe I’m the problem.”

Billie’s hypnotic performance was captured by many audience members and shared online, but we can only hope the singer will release it sometime soon!

