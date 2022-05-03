She can do no wrong! Billie Eilish shut down the Met Gala red carpet for the second year in a row on Monday, May 2, in New York City. Billie posed on the red carpet in a light green Gucci gown with lace sleeves. A huge flower adorned the middle of her corset, which showed off her stunning figure.

This year’s Met Gala appearance marks the songstress’ second time at the star-studded event. Billie, 20, was bestowed the honor of being named a cochair of the 2021 event where she arrived in a blush pink Oscar de la Renta gown, which made her the Belle of the Ball.

“Big dresses were my favorite thing when I was a kid,” she said of the look in a September 2021 video uploaded to the Vogue YouTube channel. “I had so many dresses. I would wear a dress every single day. It’s really body image that tore that s–t down. Why do you think I’ve been dressing the way I have for years?”

Once on the actual Met Gala red carpet that same month, Billie told Keke Palmer — host of the Vogue livestream — that “it was just time” for her to bring out this side of herself.

“I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years, and my confidence has gotten so much better,” the Happier Than Ever musician explained. “I’ve always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn’t feel comfortable in my skin.”

2022 is already a year of epic proportions for the California native. Other than appearing at the Met Gala, she took home Best Original Song at the Oscars on March 27, for the song “No Time to Die” from the film of the same name. “We did it,” Billie wrote on Instagram following her and brother Finneas‘ win at the awards show.

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true,” the singer-songwriters told Entertainment Tonight in a statement following their February Oscars nomination. “It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted.”

From the look of it, Billie’s not done making history! Scroll through our gallery to see Billie Eilish at the 2022 Met Gala.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.