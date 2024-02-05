Young Hollywood has officially taken over the 2024 Grammys red carpet. Keep reading to see all of the best looks so far.

So many young stars are nominated at music’s biggest night from Billie Eilish to Olivia Rodrigo — both with 6 nominations under their belt.

SZA is this year’s most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6) and Taylor Swift (6).

ICYMI, 2023 was pretty much Taylor’s year. The singer-songwriter kickstarted her legendary Eras Tour, dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and released her Eras Tour music. Oh, and Taylor is pretty much is made out of Grammys at this point.

The Midnights singer’s first Grammy award came in 2010, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her song “White Horse.” During her acceptance speech, she gushed: “This is my first Grammy, you guys! This is a Grammy.” Little did she know she would get 11 more throughout her career.

Taylor’s fifth studio album, 1989, earned the award for album of the year in 2016, a historic achievement that crowned the songstress as the first female artist to win the honor twice — the last time being in 2010 with her sophomore album Fearless.

The singer-songwriter’s most recent Grammy award came in 2021, when the “Labyrinth” songstress won the prestigious award for best music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she wrote, directed and starred in with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The award was revealed at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony before the primetime event.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me,” Taylor wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) after the award was announced. “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the young stars at the 2024 Grammy awards.

