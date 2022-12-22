Phoebe Bridgers‘ love life has the entire internet confused. Within a few months, she was rumored to be engaged with boyfriend Paul Mescal, stirred up romance rumors with Bo Burnham thus sparking split rumors with Paul — and then kissed The 1975’s Matty Healy (with Bo’s help) in a bizarre Instagram post … It’s been a lot. Keep reading for everything we know about Phoebe’s love life.

Is Phoebe Bridgers Engaged to Paul Mescal?

Phoebe and Paul, known for his starring role on Normal People, sparked engagement rumors in early 2022 before reportedly calling it quits a few months later in December.

The couple first began their relationship in early 2021 and went Instagram official in December of that year with a very loved-up image of the two of them.

In May 2022, fans were convinced that Paul and Phoebe were engaged after a source told The Sun the songstress was introducing Paul as her “fiancé” over Coachella weekend. “Phoebe is said to have been calling Paul her fiancé as they mingled with fellow guests in California,” their report claimed.

As early as November 2022, the Normal People actor was interviewed by The Guardian, where the journalist mentioned that the two met on Twitter and “are now engaged.” However, since being published, the piece was amended to instead read “the pair are reported to be engaged.”

Additionally, Phoebe has been seen out with Bo Burnham throughout the month of December, leading fans into further confusion as to where the singer and the actor’s relationship stands.

Phoebe and Paul’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Is Phoebe Bridgers Dating Bo Burnham?

Phoebe and Bo, who have been friends since 2021, sparked romance rumors after gossip account Deux Moi received an anonymous tip that they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in December 2022. “Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s not an open relationship in the slightest. Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement,” the source claimed.

Along with their escapades in Los Angeles, the “Motion Sickness” singer and comedian have continued to fuel romance rumors in New York City as well, after attending Kate Berlant‘s one-woman show on December 19.

Is Phoebe Bridgers Dating Matty Healy?

If possible, this is where it gets even more confusing. Following the rumors that Bo and Phoebe were spotted making out, The 1975’s Matty Healy posted a bizarre photo of himself kissing Phoebe, as Bo puts his arms around them both, on December 12, via Instagram. “Gay Poets Society,” the caption read.

We have a feeling the three of them are having very fun toying with the entire internet right now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.