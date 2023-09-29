Can you believe it’s almost Jingle Ball season?! Z100’s Jingle Ball has already revealed all of the artists who will be performing this year — from huge names like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter!

Keep reading for a complete list of whose performing at the 2023 show.

When Is Z100’s Jingle Ball?

Z100’s Jingle Ball takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8, 2023.

Like in years past, this Jingle Ball will also include a tour running from November into mid December in cities like Tampa, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington DC, and Atlanta.

Each tour date include lineups that vary by date, but also include Niall Horan, Zara Larsson, Flo Rida, Lany, P1Harmony, Nicki Minaj, (G)I-DLE, Usher, NCT Dream and Ice Spice.

Find all dates and details here.

Who Is Performing at Z100’s Jingle Ball?

As for the big day on December 8, huge names are included in the performing lineup such as Olivia, Sabrina, SZA, Doechii, One Republic, Big Time Rush, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez.

ICYMI, Olivia is just coming off the exciting release of her sophomore album GUTS in September 2023, a follow-up to her 2021 Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR.

In terms of how her music has evolved, Olivia shared how her songwriting has progressed from her first to second album to Phoebe Bridgers during a profile for Interview Magazine in September 2023.

“There’s a sort of wide-eyed innocence to the first album that lots of people picked up on, and I kind of freaked out this time being like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have this 17-year-old heartbreak that everyone’s had. My life is different now.’ This sounds weird to say, but I think over time, I’ve realized that I’m really not that special,” she shared. “My life is just so — I was home-schooled and all of this stuff happened in my career, but then I really boiled my problems down and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re just 19-year-old, 20-year-old problems in a different environment.’ If you speak honestly about any experience, then someone is going to find truth in it.”

