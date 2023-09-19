We don’t need a fact check, because NCT 127 is officially back! Their upcoming 2023 album, titled Fact Check, is aimed to drop in October 2023. Keep reading for details on the K-pop group’s comeback, album tracklist and so much more.

NCT 127 October 2023 Comeback: ‘Fact Check’ Album Details

NCT 127’s Fact Check album will premiere on October 6 at 1 p.m. KST.

So far, multiple video teasers have been released on YouTube, showcasing members Taeyong, Johnny, Mark, Haechan, Yuta, Doyoung, Taeil, Jungwoo and Jaehyun. This will serve as the group’s first comeback in 2023 since their 4th album drop in September 2023 with 2 Baddies.

Who Are NCT 127?

ICYMI, SM Entertainment created NCT in 2016, a boy band that consists of 20 members that. However, there are five separate subunits in the K-pop group: NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung. Each subunit’s lineup often differs with every comeback, making it so each member gets their moment to shine.

While each subunit promotes separately, NCT has united a handful of times as a 20-member group to record four full-length albums: Empathy (2018), Resonance (2020), Universe (2021) and Golden Age (2023).

As for NCT 127, the subunit is known for its experimental musical style, inspired by hip-hop and R&B which ties their sound together.

“We were just really ambitious to be part of the K-Pop wave in general, so we were all in the mindset that the amount of time and effort each and every one of us put into this [NCT] would really pay off and allow us to grow,” Mark told Teen Vogue in January 2023 of NCT’s growth since their debut.

This time in our lives is about making the impossible possible,” says Taeyong. “That is what defines NCT 127. It’s about going from chapter to chapter.”

During an interview with Uproxx in January 2023, NCT member Mark spoke about what it was like to work with the group for the last seven years.

“I feel like it’s been longer! I mean, like, 7 years? It feels like it’s been a while or it’s been kind of short, it changes every single day,” he began. “But like the fact that I’ve been with these guys for 7+ years and being able to know our fans and have communication and be connected with our fans for 7 plus years, that’s like you know it’s a blessing as well. So in all aspects, you know I’m very grateful that we got to do it the way we did it for 7 years. And now we’re just looking forward to what we have left to have our fans enjoy for the remaining time that we have with them.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover details on NCT 127’s October 2023 comeback.

