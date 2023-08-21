Mark Lee is an NCT staple! The K-pop idol has debuted in nearly every single subunit of SM Entertainment’s supergroup NCT, including NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream. Keep reading to learn more about the Canadian K-pop star.

Who Is Mark Lee?

Mark was born in Toronto, Canada, in August 2, 1999, making him a Leo! The future K-pop star became a trainee at South Korean music company SM Entertainment in 2012, training in singing, rapping and dancing until making his official debut in 2016 with NCT U.

Along with NCT U, Mark is also a member of nearly every single NCT subunit including NCT 127 and NCT Dream, as well as being a member of SuperM, a supergroup created in 2019 by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Capitol Records.

As Mark is active in multiple K-pop groups, and has released multiple solo tracks, he is often regarded as the busiest idol in K-pop.

The Canadian idol spoke about how far he’s come since debuting in NCT U with lead single “The 7th Sense” back in 2016, during an interview with Billboard in April 2023.

“We were so innocent and just very excited to be released to the world. After SM’s reputation, us being the next boy band after EXO, we had high anticipation so we had to train hard,” he explained. “I just remember the last bit of my training life being very hardcore for practicing time. And the NCT system itself, it wasn’t easy. And so all of that just made us prepare even harder. But having ‘The 7th Sense’ as my first debut song, I was honestly honored. The song goes so hard. It still does. Even today, I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Explaining NCT Subunits: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, More

ICYMI, SM Entertainment created NCT in 2016, a boy band that consists of 20 members that. However, there are five separate subunits in the K-pop group: NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung. Each subunit’s lineup often differs with every comeback, making it so each member gets their moment to shine.

While each subunit promotes separately, NCT has united a handful of times as a 20-member group to record four full-length albums: Empathy (2018), Resonance (2020), Universe (2021) and Golden Age (2023).

