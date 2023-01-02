New couple alert! K-pop star IU and actor Lee Jong Suk have officially confirmed their romantic relationship! On December 31, Korean news outlet Dispatch reported that the two stars have been dating for approximately four months. According to the outlet, the two met on South Korean music show Inkigayo 10 years ago, and over time, their friendship evolved into romance.

Keep reading for details on Lee Jong Suk and IU’s relationship.

Are Lee Jong Suk and IU Dating?

Following the report, Lee Jong Suk’s agency HighZium Studio released a statement confirming the news “Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship.”

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment also commented afterward, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

While IU is one of the biggest, if not *the* biggest female singer in South Korea, even coined as “the nation’s little sister,” Lee Jong Suk is an actor most-well known for Korean dramas W, While You Were Sleeping, Big Mouth, Romance is a Bonus Book and Doctor Stranger.

Following their agency’s statements, both IU, 29, and Lee Jong Suk, 33, wrote heartfelt letters to their fans. IU described Lee Jong Suk as a “cute person” who has supported her throughout the years. “He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other,” she wrote.

In his own letter, Lee Jong Suk said the two first met when he was around his mid-20s, describing his love for her “beyond puppy love” but never believed he had a chance.

He continued, “She [IU] is an amazing person who helps me with my path and concerns of life as a friend, is someone I can rely on, is younger but sometimes feels older, and is like a grown adult but also someone I want to protect. Now she makes me want to be a better person.”

Additionally, IU sang a celebratory song at Lee Jong Suk’s younger brother’s wedding in early 2022, and Lee Jong Suk personally invited IU’s younger brother along on their Christmas vacation in December 2022. Cuties!

