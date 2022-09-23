Joy, a member of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and South Korean rapper Crush, announced they were dating in August 2021, much to fans’ surprise! But are the K-pop couple still together? Keep reading to see where their relationship stands.

Are Red Velvet’s Joy and Crush Dating?

On August 23, 2021, Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Crush and Joy were dating. Shortly after their relationship went public, Crush’s label P NATION and Joy’s label SM Entertainment both confirmed the news, commenting, “They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other.”

The announcement came one year after Joy and Crush collaborated on a song called “May Day” in May 2020 and also appeared in the music video together.

The K-pop stars celebrated the release of their song on YouTube at the time, where they gushed about working with one another. “I’m such a fan of Crush and I featured on his song,” Joy said. “Even just being contacted about it made me so excited and nervous.” In response, Crush said, “The honor is mine. When I was making the song, I thought that I definitely needed Joy’s voice for it, and that’s why I made the offer.”

Hours after their dating news was confirmed, Crush shared more about his relationship with Joy through his official fan cafe website.“Our fans, you must have been very surprised. This is the first time I’m conveying such news so I’m very nervous and [tense],” he wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. “The number of days where I am smiling has increased due to the positivity and brightness of that person [referring to Joy] and my heart has also become healthier.”

“It was only recently that we confirmed how each other felt, slowly and seriously, and so I had wanted to let you guys know first, at a right time, but somehow an article came out and I’m quite taken aback too,” he added. Crush ended the post saying that he’d be “grateful” if fans could “look upon [their relationship] positively.” He also noted that he would “make sure to take responsibility and show everyone… a good side of me.”

Are Joy and Crush Still Together?

While the pair have been relatively quiet about their relationship since its confirmation (only liking each other’s Instagram posts here and there) it seems like the two are still dating! K-pop labels usually announce when their artists separate from public relationships, and as both P NATION and SM Entertainment have yet to announce a split, it’s most likely that the two are still going strong.

We guess that Joy found her Crush and Crush found his Joy!

