Taeyong is one of the most iconic It Boys of K-pop, period. The South Korean rapper is a member of multiple K-pop groups including NCT U, NCT 127 and SuperM — and he just made his debut as a solo artist! Keep reading to meet Taeyong, find out his birthday, age and more.

Who Is NCT’s Taeyong?

Taeyong, 27, is the leader of NCT, which is a K-pop boy band managed by SM Entertainment. The group currently consists of 20 members and is divided into five different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT DoJaeJung.

He first debuted in the sub-unit NCT U in 2016 with their track “The 7th Sense,” and has since debuted in fellow SM groups NCT U, NCT 127 and supergroup SuperM.

Not only is Taeyong an amazing rapper and dancer, he’s also a super talented songwriter. The K-pop star has participated in writing more than 40 songs, released mostly by NCT’s various units and himself as a soloist.

During an interview with Teen Vogue in October 2022, Taeyong gushed over his bond with his fellow NCT group members.“I feel like we’re not divided as friends or business partners,” he revealed. “To me. I think we’re a family.”

Along with his work as a K-pop star, Taeyong also has his own YouTube channel called TY TRACK, where he often posts daily vlogs and dance videos.

“My YouTube channel is a place where I could interact and communicate with my fans, and I’ve been filming a lot these days, like performances and my daily life and my fish tank,” Taeyong NME in April 2022.

Taeyong’s Solo Debut, ‘SHALALA,’ Album

The dancer dropped his solo mini album SHALALA on June 5, 2023, which includes 7 tracks.

He explained the difficulties of working alone during an interview with NME in April 2022.

“I’d have to say that the biggest thing that I realized when I was alone and without my members is that, well, I’m really not confident without them,” he admitted. “I first thought that working as a solo artist might not be as difficult [as in a group], but what I came to realize is that it’s all the same and working alone, compared to being with my SuperM or NCT team members, I’m actually not as confident. They are my confidence boosters.”

