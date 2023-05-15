(G)I-DLE (pronounced idol) is one of the most iconic K-pop groups, period. The girl band is known for their original songwriting, fresh concept and speaking on real issues, especially those that effect women. The leader behind (G)I-DLE, Soyeon,, is most likely the reason behind their unique image, as she writes most of the group’s music. Keep reading to meet Soyeon.

Who Is (G)I-DLE?

ICYMI, (G)I-DLE’s lineup includes members Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, Shuhua and former member Soojin. The group debuted under Cube Entertainment in 2018 with their song “Latata.”

In an an interview with The Star, Soyeon revealed that the name of the band came to her when she was composing her solo song called, “Idle Song.” However, the name received mixed reactions in South Korea and internationally, which led the band to rename themselves (G)I-DLE, but would still like to be referred to verbally as “I-dle.”

Along with being celebrated for their original songwriting (a rarity in the K-pop world) the group is also known for their social commentary (even more of a rarity), within their songs and music videos. In their May 2023 comeback with “Allergy” and “Queencard,” the group comments on female beauty standards, plastic surgery, comparing yourself to others and the harms of social media.

Who Is Soyeon?

Prior to (G)I-DLE, Soyeon partook in the survival show Produce 101, peaking at 20th place on the final episode. While she didn’t become a member of the winning girl group, I.O.I., at the time, she went on to compete in the third season of the rap competition reality show Unpretty Rapstar. She would finish as second runner-up, which launched her into stardom. Before debuting in (G)I-DLE, she debuted as a soloist in November 2017, releasing two singles called “Jelly” and “Idle Song.”

Along with being (G)I-DLE’s leader, she’s also the main rapper of the quintet, and writes and composes nearly thei entire discography. She is also part of SM Station X girl group project Station Young, and has portrayed League of Legends character Akali in the virtual musical groups K/DA and True Damage.

Soyeon released her solo album Windy in July 2021 with “Beam Beam” serving as her lead single.

While Soyeon is a trained songwriter, she never intended to be the group’s main songwriter. However, she took over the job out of urgency to debut.

“At first, I really didn’t know I’d be writing these songs,” she revealed to MTV News in 2020. “But our debut was getting delayed because we didn’t have a song. So that’s when I thought, ‘I should write our song,’ and started writing a title track.” “Because I was a rapper, I’d only written lyrics and verses,” she continued. “I started putting on the beats and melody, then I took a MIDI class and stuff.” The Korean rapper explained that most of her inspiration for tracks come from her fellow members and their unique voices. For their debut song “Latata,” it was Minnie’s eerie yet beautiful tone that served as her inspiration. “She always says my voice inspires her,” Minnie told the outlet. “I think she knows my voice better than me! She knows how to put it in a way that sounds good.”

