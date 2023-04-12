Who is Choi Yeonjun? The TXT member is known as an “It Boy” in the world of K-pop, specifically within the “4th Generation,” which is any K-pop group that debuted during or after 2018. Keep reading for everything we know about 4th Gen “It Boy,” Yeonjun.

Who Is Choi Yeonjun?

Yeonjun, 23, is the oldest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, and specializes in rapping, dancing and singing. Born in Seoul, South Korea, the idol also has family in Los Angeles, California, where he lived for two years when he was around 9 years old. He speaks both Korean and English.

Alongside Yeonjun, TXT is comprised of members Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. The band first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company Big Hit Entertainment since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013. TXT’s concept is to create music and be a voice for Generation Z, managing to create a feeling that is their very own.

Prior to being known as the 4th Gen “It Boy,” Yeonjun was also described as “Big Hit Entertainment’s legendary trainee.”

For context: in South Korea, all K-pop idols must go through a training process at their music labels for months or years at a time. During the process, those “trainees” must go through rigorous performance lessons. During Yeonjun’s own trainee years, he was known to consistently rank first during monthly evaluations in dance, vocals, performance and rap — and it got to the point that other music labels even knew about this “legendary trainee.”

Despite his talent, the singer-rapper is extremely hard on himself and often criticizes his performances.

“I do love myself and have high self-esteem, but apart from that, I’ve never felt fully satisfied with myself,” he told Weverse Magazine. “I’m always finding something I could be doing better. Aside from the title you mentioned, I trained for this job long enough that I always feel like I need to be doing better.”

When asked about what qualities he has that make him an “It Boy” by Paper Magazine, Yeonjun explained it was, “Being visible and being really good, working hard, and standing out,” he said. “I think that’s where the nickname comes from.”

“It’s a big sense of pride for sure. When we [TXT] first heard this title, it really felt like we were being recognized,” he added. “For me, it’s a really great title. I feel like it’s something that I should strive to maintain. There’s that element of pressure, but I’m really thankful for that pressure.”

Is Choi Yeonjun Single?

As it’s extremely difficult for K-pop stars to date due to their busy schedules and the rumors that usually follow, all of TXT members, including Yeonjun, appear to be single right now.

ICYMI, dating “scandals” between K-pop idols are super severe in South Korea. Plus, it’s pretty common for K-pop companies to have dating bans on their K-pop stars. While the members of TXT are probably not going to partake in any public relationships any time soon, fans still love to “ship” them with fellow K-pop stars.

