TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER are taking over the K-pop world! The fourth generation band is comprised of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

Who Are TXT? Members, Debut

TXT first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013. TXT’s concept is to create music and be a voice for Generation Z, managing to create a feeling that is their very own.

The group’s most recent EP is called The Name Chapter: Temptation, which was released on January 27, 2023. TOMORROW X TOGETHER kicked off the era with the song “Sugar Rush Ride,” which Soobin explained to J-14, “best embodies the EP’s concurrent theme.” He added, “It’s like a sugar rush, which cannot be refused and is ephemeral.”

Taehyun explained how their eras and EPs have varied over the years, and what makes their current chapter different. “In The Dream Chapter, we discussed friendships, and in The Chaos Chapter, we addressed love and heartbreak,” he told us. “We thought these were crucial stages to include. Another crucial stage is the urge to not grow up, if you listen to the EP and then the 5th track, I think it may connect to something more for future albums.”

He went on to say, “To deliver such delicate emotions in a foreign language isn’t the easiest task. But the members really did a fantastic job think we can credit that to our experiences during the world tour. We were communicating with our fans and hosting concerts in English, I think we grew a lot from that.”

Before the official release, Beomgyu said the group received “such positive responses on our concept photos, so we’re very grateful.”

Overall, the group agrees that The Name Chapter: Temptation collection of songs is them “solidifying our identity and name as we grow into adulthood,” Huening Kai said. “It’s an EP that really reflects our musical color and identity. I hope this EP will help us to further make our name known all across the globe.”

