Looking back at their “amazing” time on the road! K-pop supergroup TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) just finished up their first-ever batch of shows in the United States on the ACT: LOVE SICK tour, and members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENING KAI told J-14 exclusively that the fans “really loved” every show.

“Their cheers are really amazing,” the boys gushed of their MOA fanbase ahead of their set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Saturday, July 30, noting how much they “really love” taking the stage every night. Initially, the group explained, they were “a little bit nervous” about touring because “it’s been a long time,” but the crowd made them feel super safe. As for keeping the energy alive amid their 25-song setlist, the boys praised the crowd’s screams for keeping them motivated.

“Because of the MOAs … they drive [us],” the band said.

Now that the U.S. leg of tour is over, TXT is ready to get on the road again! There’s no relaxing for these musicians.

“We’re looking forward to our next concert. Next tour,” they said. “We want to do the show at the bigger venue next time.”

Amid their worldwide success, TXT found time to make history at Lollapalooza as the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the famed music festival, and they brought a live band with them.

“So, our first time with our live band, it was a little bit hard at first, but their mood is really good. So, [we] really loved it. It feels like, ‘Oh, I’m [in a] festival,'” the members gushed, teasing that they were “switching things up just a little” with this particular performance because “there are more people” in the crowd.

Other than the success at Lollapalooza, the boys have a bigger stage in mind. TXT told J-14 that they had big dreams of playing at Coachella one day. “It’ll be really good if we perform there,” they shared.

TXT’s ACT: LOVE SICK world tour came on the helm of their Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child EP release in May. Since it dropped, the collection of songs has become the longest charting K-pop album of the year on the Billboard 200. The only word that TXT has to describe that is “awesome.”

