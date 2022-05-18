TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s transformation is quite something! The K-pop group, which consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENING KAI, came on to the scene in 2019 with their hit “Crown” and have evolved so much since.

The five-member group was the first to come out of music company Hybe since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013. Often known as the “little brother of BTS,” TXT faced an insane amount of pressure to live up to that worldwide success — and they definitely live up to their hype! TXT’s concept is to create music and be a voice for Generation Z, managing to create a feeling that is so their very own.

“Our music is our story of growth and, honestly, we’re nowhere near done with growing. We have a long journey ahead, and through our music we’ll continue to represent the emotions we feel and the experiences we have as young people growing in this generation,” Beomgyu told NME in September 2021.

“I’m sure that the story we’ll continue to tell will be one that all our fellow Gen Z will be able to relate to, as well as all those who have been at this stage of growth in their lives.” Wise words!

From showing their innocent, sweet side with debut single “Crown,” to their recent pop-punk concept dripping in angst, “Good Boy Gone Bad,” the group’s evolution is undeniable. Their recent album, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, reflects that change perfectly.

“We’re at the stage where we’re faced with reality and limits as to what we can do and achieve, and we have heard from our friends around us that they feel this way,” the group exclusively told J-14. “These are emotions that can be felt by practically anyone in the process of growing up. So, we incorporated these stories into the songs in our new EP.”

They continued, “Everyone is bound to experience a significant farewell in their lives — whether it be love, friendship or just with something precious. We thought back to the emotions we had in those moments, and that helped a lot during the creative process.”

Scroll through our gallery to see TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s dramatic transformation!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.