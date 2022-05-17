They’re getting ready for tour! K-pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) announced their first-ever world tour — the ACT: LOVE SICK tour — last month, but, when it comes to what fans can expect, members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENING KAI are staying tight-lipped.

“Our setlist is still a secret,” the group tells J-14 exclusively. However, they did tease that “a lot” of tracks from their latest EP, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, are sure to be included. Ahead of the album’s release on May 9, the collection of songs was set to be the band’s biggest release yet.

“It’s an honor,” TXT tells J-14. “And we’re very happy that so many people are excited about our music. We’re very thankful. Thank you so much.”

When comparing the latest release to October 2020’s Minisode 1 : Blue Hour, the group explains that “sound-wise and style-wise it does feel like they are opposites.” TXT adds, “Our music is, in a broader sense, one big growth story.”

For Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child specifically, TXT took listeners on a musical journey. They explain, “This EP is about the emotions of a boy who went through a breakup during the transitional period from adolescence to adulthood.”

They continue, “Everyone is bound to experience a significant farewell in their lives — whether it be love, friendship or just with something precious. We thought back to the emotions we had in those moments, and that helped a lot during the creative process.”

When it comes to the future of their music, the boys are looking to explore new genres. “Our members’ voice goes well with jazzy music,” they note, teasing that jazz just might be the next big thing for TXT. But, they still want to focus on the theme of transitioning into adulthood with their songs.

“We’re at the stage where we’re faced with reality and limits as to what we can do and achieve, and we have heard from our friends around us that they feel this way,” the group also tells J-14. “These are emotions that can be felt by practically anyone in the process of growing up. So, we incorporated these stories into the songs in our new EP.”

Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is out now. The United States leg of the ACT: LOVE SICK tour kicks off in July.

