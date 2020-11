The guys from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) caught up with J-14 for a candid interview and looked back at their challenging year. Members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai opened up about what it’s been like being a band during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and looked forward to the future. They also sent positive messages to fans. Be sure to watch the exclusive video above!

