Spilling the tea! TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) dropped their latest album on May 31, and we’ve been listening on repeat ever since. To celebrate, the K-pop group caught up with J-14 exclusively and broke down every song in their The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE era. SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENING KAI also gushed over MOA, got real about producing music and revealed what their single “Magic” means to them. Be sure to watch the video above and listen to The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, out now!

