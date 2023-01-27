TXT’s biggest release yet! TOMORROW x TOGETHER is back with their highly anticipated album The Name Chapter: Temptation, and the K-Pop group — comprised of TAEHYUN, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, and HUENING KAI — tell J-14 exclusively that the songs are meant to be “dreamlike and sexy.”

Released on Friday, January 27, the five-song record was a culmination of “many concepts” brought together, BEOMGYU explains to J-14. The group kicked off the era with the song “Sugar Rush Ride,” which SOOBIN explains “best embodies the EP’s concurrent theme.” He adds, “It’s like a sugar rush, which cannot be refused and is ephemeral.”

For this EP, the group focused on “growth” through their music.

“In The Dream Chapter, we discussed friendships, and in The Chaos Chapter, we addressed love and heartbreak,” TAEHYUN explains. “We thought these were crucial stages to include. Another crucial stage is the urge to not grow up, if you listen to the EP and then the 5th track, I think it may connect to something more for future albums.”

He goes on to say, “To deliver such delicate emotions in a foreign lanquage isn’t the easiest task. But the members really did a fantastic job think we can credit that to our experiences during the world tour. We were communicating with our fans and hosting concerts in English, I think we grew a lot from that.”

Before the official release, BEOMGYU says the group received “such positive responses on our concept photos, so we’re very grateful.”

TAEHYUN adds that the “concept photos already allude to the overall start and finish” of this collection of songs. He further breaks down each photo individually. When to comes to “Daydream,” TAEHYUN says the photo is all about “forgetting your dreams and falling into the temptations of Neverland.”

Furthermore, “Nightmare” is a “beautiful and fantastic” shot while “Farewell” has the group “saying goodbye to Neverland and setting off to seek the stars.”

HUENING KAI adds, “We’re happy to be able to show off the new sounds and concepts that we’ve managed to make our own.”

Overall, the group agrees that this collection of songs is them “solidifying our identity and name as we grow into adulthood,” HUENING KAI shares. “It’s an EP that really reflects our musical color and identity. I hope this EP will help us to further make our name known all across the globe.”

