How you like that? BLACKPINK might just be the biggest girl group in the world right now, and fans are dying to know more about its four members: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé. Keep reading to discover the girls’ dating histories!

If you’re a K-pop fan, you know how difficult it is for K-pop stars to date. After a star is spotted in public, rumors swirl social media until the online hate becomes too intense that the stars have no choice but to reveal their romantic lives. On top of this, many K-pop groups have “dating bans” set by their music companies, BLACKPINK included!

In a 2016 interview, Jisoo explained how strict their music company YG Entertainment and its CEO Yang Hyun-Suk were about dating. “The first time I met Yang-Hyun Suk, he asked me, ‘Do you happen to have a boyfriend right now?’ At the time, I was wearing a ring, and he even asked what that ring was,” she said. “I didn’t have a boyfriend, and It was just a ring.”

BLACKPINK confirmed that their company, YG Entertainment, has a “dating ban” in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017. However, it’s not clear if the dating ban is still in effect as of 2022! We’re assuming it’s not, since one member of BLACKPINK has had one “public” relationship: Jennie.

In December 2018, Jennie was photographed on a date with Kai, a member from the boy group, EXO – although fans started to speculate about their relationship in October 2018 after the two both posted romantic photos in front of the Eiffel Tower (separately).

The news broke the internet in 2019, with fans of both groups demanding answers. SM Entertainment, Kai’s management company, confirmed their relationship shortly after photos of the couple surfaced. However, in January 2019, the couple broke up. SM Entertainment confirmed that the two were no longer dating. “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” the company said in a statement. As for why they broke up, a source told Naver at the time that the two split because of their schedules.

Along with Kai, Jennie has also been linked by some other huge names in K-pop! In 2021, it was rumored she was dating G-Dragon from the K-pop group Big Bang. Additionally, on May 25, 2022, BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) and Jennie were seemingly spotted while driving in a car together on Jeju Island in South Korea. After the photos were released, YG Entertainment released a statement: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the members of BLACKPINK’s dating histories.

