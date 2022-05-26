If you’re a K-Pop fan, you know how difficult it is for K-Pop stars to date! Jennie from the girl group BLACKPINK knows the struggle very well — she had a dating “scandal” back in 2018 with EXO member Kai, which led to her music company having to put out a statement after she started to receive death threats.

That is sadly the norm for when K-Pop idols decide to date. After a star is spotted by eagle-eyed fans in public, rumors swirl social media until the hate becomes too intense that the stars have no choice but to reveal their romantic lives. On top of this, many K-Pop groups have “dating bans” set by their music companies, BLACKPINK included!

BLACKPINK confirmed that their company, YG Entertainment, has a “dating ban” in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017. In the same interview, they also revealed that the band can’t smoke, drink, go to clubs, get tattoos or plastic surgery. Jennie noted that there’s an exception to the ban, which is that any rule can be broken as long as YG Entertainment’s former CEO Yang Hyun-Suk gives his permission. It’s not clear if the dating ban is still in effect in 2022.

Jennie, so far, is the only member in BLACKPINK who has publicly dated. In December 2018, the K-pop star was photographed on a date with Kai, a member from the boy group, EXO – although fans started to speculate about their relationship in October 2018 after the two both posted romantic photos in front of the Eiffel Tower (separately).

The news broke the internet in 2018, with fans of both bands demanding answers. SM Entertainment, Kai’s management company, confirmed their relationship shortly after the photos surfaced. However, in January 2019, the couple broke up. SM Entertainment confirmed that the two were no longer dating. “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” the company said in a statement. As for why they broke up, a source told Naver at the time that the two split because of their schedules. The insider claimed that Kai and Jennie wanted to focus on their careers but they ended their relationship as friends.

Along with Kai, Jennie has also been linked by some other huge names in K-Pop! In 2021, it was rumored she was dating G-Dragon from the band Big Bang and was spotted in a car with V from BTS in May 2022. Scroll through our gallery for a guide to Jennie’s exes and rumored romances.

