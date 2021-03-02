The Korean girl group BLACKPINK made their music debut in August 2016, and ever since then, fans have become obsessed with the talented foursome. Comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the K-pop musicians have broken tons of records since dropping their first song and even collaborated with some major names in the industry. In fact, they’ve even been dubbed the world’s biggest girl group!

“We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” Jennie told Forbes in December 2020. “And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

With a Coachella performance under their belt, a super-successful debut album and more, there’s truly nothing these ladies can’t do! They’re total proof that girls run the world. Looking for everything you need to know about BLACKPINK? Well, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to the K-pop group and its members.

