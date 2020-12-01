Following the release of their third album, 回:Walpurgis Night — which hit streaming services on November 9 — GFRIEND reacted to the music video for their single “MAGO” with J-14. Members Eunha, Yerin, Sowon, Umji, Yuju and SinB shared some epic behind-the-scenes secrets about filming the visual and exclusively revealed which choreography was the hardest for them to learn! Make sure to watch the video above, and check out the music video for “MAGO” here.

