That’s Lalisa Manobal to you! Lisa, also known as Lalisa, is a K-pop star known for her four-member group BLACKPINK! The singer just won big at the 2022 VMAs, which has left many viewers curious as to who Lisa is! Keep reading to discover everything we know about Lisa.

Who is Lisa from BLACKPINK?

Lisa, 23, is a singer, rapper and dancer — a real triple threat! She’s been in BLACKPINK since their debut in August 2016 and made her solo debut in September 2021 with the songs “Lalisa” and “Money.” Lisa was born in Bangkok, Thailand and is fluent in Thai, Korean and English.

The BLACKPINK member is notorious for her incredible dancing, as she started dance classes when she was only 4 years old! From then on, she would compete regularly in dance contests throughout her childhood and joined an eleven-member dance crew called We Zaa Cool alongside BamBam of the K-pop boy group Got7.

In 2010, she joined the South Korean music label YG Entertainment when she was just 13 years old. From there, she was trained in rap, vocals and dance for [5]**FIVE years and would meet Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo who would eventually become BLACKPINK. The group debuted as YG’s first girl group in 7 years on August 14, 2016 with “BOOMBAYAH.”

What Did Lisa Win at the 2022 VMAs?

Lisa won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMAs, making her the first K-pop solo act to ever win an award at the VMAs. In her speech, she thanked her BLACKPINK members, producers and fans. “Blinks, you’re like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen,” she said, referring to BLACKPINK fans who **ARE known by the term.

The K-pop star has had a hugely successful solo career upon her release of “Lalisa” on September 10, 2021! The music video became the most-viewed YouTube video by a soloist in 24 hours, breaking the record held by Taylor Swift’s “Me!” Following “Lalisa,” she released B-side track “Money” which peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number ten on the Billboard Global 200!

Lisa explained her thoughts on her solo career in an interview with Rolling Stone in March 2022.“Is hip-hop the only thing I’m good at? What if it turns out I’m also good at traditional Thai music?” Her 2021 solo single “Lalisa” incorporated different Thai visuals and sounds, and she pointed to artists like Rosalía as an example: “Rosalía is so cool. She has her own Spanish culture, that’s inside her person, that influences her music. . . . I’m curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.