Lisa is SO back!

On June 6, fans took notice as the BLACKPINK member changed her social media banner, hinting at an imminent development from the BLACKPINK member. Within the same day, Lisa also made her long-awaited debut on TikTok!

Her upcoming solo comeback is not only her first debut under her new solo label, LLOUD, but also Lisa’s first album release since her solo debut single, Lalisa, in 2021.

Other details regarding Lisa’s comeback, such as release date, tracklist and its lead single, have yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for updates!

Last year, it was revealed that the BLACKPINK members signed with individual labels for their solo activities, however, they will continue to promote as a group under YG Entertainment.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” YG wrote in a statement in December 2023.

In February, Lisa announced the launch of her new label, LLOUD, making her the second member of BLACKPINK to create her very own agency — with Jennie announcing Odd Atelier back in December 2023.

“Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment,” Lisa wrote via Instagram in February 2024. “Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

Acting as the brand’s CEO, Lisa’s new label will act as a “redefining” artist management company.

“At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations,” the website states. “Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music. Embrace the beginning of the LLOUD era with us.”

In April 2024, it was announced that Lisa’s company would be working with RCA Records for her upcoming solo activities.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” Lisa said in a statement following the announcement, per Variety. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

