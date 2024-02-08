Lisa is getting LLOUD! The BLACKPINK dancer just announced the launch of her new label, LLOUD — and we have all the details.

BLACKPINK Lisa Announces New Company: Details

“Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2024. “Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

Acting as the brand’s CEO, Lisa’s new label will act as a “redefining” artist management company.

“At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations,” the website states. “Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music. Embrace the beginning of the LLOUD era with us.”

Lisa is the second member of BLACKPINK to introduce her very own agency, with Jennie announcing her one-man agency, Odd Atelier, back in December 2023.

At the time, Jennie posted to her over 82 million IG followers an account named OA with the handle @oddatelier and revealed it as a company that’s been established for her “solo journey.”

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” the singer posted on her Instagram Story. “I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

Is BLACKPINK Breaking Up?

BLACKPINK will continue working as a girl group under YG Entertainment, the label announced on December 6, 2023, after months of negotiating the members contracts.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” the company wrote in a statement at the time.

As part of their contract, the members of the girl group will be working under other music labels for their individual solo careers.

The four-piece K-pop act have split with YG Entertainment for all of their solo endeavors.

“YG recently signed an extension contract for BLACKPINK’s group activities and agreed not to proceed with a separate additional contract for individual activities,” read a translated YG Entertainment statement per Billboard. “We will do our best to support BLACKPINK’s activities and will cheer for the individual activities of the members with a warm heart.”

