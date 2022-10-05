Jennie Kim in your area! If you somehow didn’t know, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie is *the* It-girl and we won’t be taking any questions. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about the K-pop star, including her age, interests and love interests.

Who Is Jennie Kim?

Jennie was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, in January 16, 1996 (a Capricorn!), until moving to New Zealand when she was just 9 years old. However, she moved back to South Korea at age 14 in order to achieve her dream of becoming a K-pop star.

The K-pop singer debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 under the music label YG Entertainment. During her six years as a trainee, she was featured in the music video for G-Dragon‘s “That XX” in 2014, multiple YG YouTube videos and lent her vocals to a handful of other YG artists’ solo music tracks.

Jennie was the first member of BLACKPINK to be revealed, followed by Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. A main rapper and singer of the group, the K-pop star quickly rose to fame for her stage presence, visual and fashion sense. She became the first member to debut solo in November 2018, with her aptly named song “SOLO.” At the time of release, the music video for “SOLO” became the most viewed by a female Korean solo artist of all time within a 24-hour period on YouTube.

In 2022, it was announced that Jennie would be making her acting debut in The Idol, which is a series created by Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for HBO under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. The series stars Abel, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan Dan Levy and Debby Ryan.

Along with music and acting, Jennie is also instrumental in BLACKPINK’s fashion image and has been nicknamed “Human Gucci” and “Human Chanel” by fans. A regular fashion show-goer, Jennie is the global brand ambassador for Chanel. Jennie told Elle in September 2020, “Fashion definitely empowers us [BLACKPINK] as much as music does.”

Who Is Jennie Kim Dating?

It’s usually extremely difficult for K-pop stars to date, as they are under constant fan speculation — however, Jennie has been linked to three K-pop stars throughout the years. In December 2018, EXO Kai’s management company SM Entertainment confirmed that the pair were dating after a photo of the two spread on social media. Not long after, they split in January 2019.

In February 2021, Jennie was reported to be dating BIG BANG member G-Dragon for a year. One year later, he unfollowed Jennie on Instagram in May 2022, which prompted breakup rumors. It’s unclear what happened between the two.

Fast forward to August 2022, leaked photos of Jennie with BTS member V were spread online which showed the pair looking pretty romantic, successfully spreading relationship rumors throughout social media. While Jennie’s music label YG did not address the dating rumors, they did release a statement in October 4, 2022, stating that they will be taking legal action against the user who leaked those photos.

