Are they or aren’t they?! In August 2022, BTS‘ V (Kim Taehyung) and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie have been the target of dating rumors after photos of the two were allegedly leaked. However, some fans believe that the pics are Photoshopped. Keep reading to uncover if the two biggest K-pop stars from the two biggest K-pop groups of all time are dating.

Are BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dating?

V and Jennie were first rumored to be dating in May 2022, when photos of the two driving through Jeju Island, South Korea, started to circulate throughout social media. Jennie’s music company, YG Entertainment, released a statement following the release of the pics: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

The photos showed the K-pop idols’ side profiles, and many fans assumed it was Photoshopped. However, this wasn’t the first time the pair were connected. In December 2021, V followed Jennie’s Instagram page, causing BTS and BLACKPINK fans to combust – but then quickly unfollowed it again. This was especially noticeable since V only follows 7 people: his band members and BTS’ official IG.

Explaining the Allegedly Leaked Photos

Fast forward to August 2022, and photos of the pair were allegedly leaked by a user under the handle @vvvaugghn which has since been deleted. Some of the photos included what looked to be V and Jennie wearing matching shirts, V kissing Jennie on the cheek and more of the pair being cuddled up. At first, fans couldn’t find reference photos that would have created the images in Photoshop, leading many to believe that the pictures were the real deal.

However, a Twitter user under the handle @aepinkc was able to pinpoint that at least one photo was Photoshopped. “So that’s the original picture of Jennie and Taehyung,” the user wrote, with photos that were used as references for the kissing photo.

Following the alleged leak, many users were disturbed at the thought that someone was leaking private photos of the K-pop stars, as some fans speculated that it looked like Jennie’s iCloud account was hacked. “Literally jennie and taehyung dating is the least worries no one should care anymore but jennie’siCloud getting hacked and their privacy being invaded now that’s the biggest concern,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Neither artist has responded to the romance rumors as of yet.

