BTS is the hottest and biggest boy band in the world right now — so it makes sense that fans are dying to know their relationship statuses! Keep reading to find out if the K-pop boy group have girlfriends.

If you’re a K-pop fan, you know how difficult it is for K-pop stars to date. After a K-pop star is spotted with a possible romantic partner in public, rumors swirl on social media until the online hate becomes too intense that the stars have no choice but to reveal their romantic lives. Many K-pop entertainment companies like YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment even have dating bans!

Although it’s never been revealed that BTS has had a dating ban, every member has yet to share a public romance. Of course, dating rumors swirl around boys, but for the most part — nothing has been confirmed!

Inside Rolling Stone‘s June 2021 cover story, the group addressed whether or not they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of them dating, an idea Suga rejected entirely. “The ARMY is a diverse group,” he said, referencing their fan base. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

The only member that has been involved in romance rumors with some weight to them is V (or Kim Taehyung). In May 25, 2022, V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were seemingly spotted while driving in a car together on Jeju Island in South Korea. After the photos were released, YG Entertainment released a statement: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

A few months later, in late August, another photo of Jennie snapping a pic of V while he’s getting his hair styled leaked. In the photo, V appears to be wearing the same outfit he wore to the airport to attend the Celine fashion show in Paris on June 23, 2022 (which he, coincidentally, attended with Jennie’s bandmate Lisa), suggesting they may have hung out before his departure. However, some fans doubt the authenticity of this photo. Neither V nor Jennie have responded to dating rumors.

Scroll through our gallery to see BTS’ dating histories.

