BLACKPINK is taking their solo activities elsewhere! The four-member group comprised of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé are no longer working with longterm label YG Entertainment for their solo endeavors, the company announced on December 29, 2023.

Is BLACKPINK Leaving YG Entertainment?

The four-piece K-pop act have split with YG Entertainment for all of their solo endeavors.

“YG recently signed an extension contract for BLACKPINK’s group activities and agreed not to proceed with a separate additional contract for individual activities,” read a translated YG Entertainment statement per Billboard. “We will do our best to support BLACKPINK’s activities and will cheer for the individual activities of the members with a warm heart.”

The news comes days after member Jennie announced she would be creating her own music label titled OA. On December 26, Jennie posted to her over 82 million IG followers an account named OA with the handle @oddatelier and revealed it as a company that’s been established for her “solo journey.”

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” the singer posted on her Instagram Story. “I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

The caption continued, “OA, which stands for Odd Atelier, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

Is BLACKPINK Breaking Up?

BLACKPINK is set to continue working as a girl group under YG Entertainment, the label announced on December 6, 2023, after months of negotiating the members contracts.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” the company wrote in a statement at the time.

In a previous press statement regarding the group’s renewed contract, the company said that BLACKPINK are currently planning on a new album and a world tour and would “continue to do its best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop.”

