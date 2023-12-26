Jennie Kim is entering her CEO era! The BLACKPINK member has created her own music label and company, called Odd Atelier (OA), she announced in December 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about the K-pop star’s new company.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Announces New Company: Details

The BLACKPINK singer announced her new company on December 24, 2023, via Instagram Stories. Jennie posted to her over 82 million IG followers an account named OA with the handle @oddatelier and revealed it as a company that’s been established for her “solo journey.”

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” the singer posted on her Instagram Story. “I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

“OA, which stands for Odd Atelier, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected,” the caption reads.” It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023.”

As atelier means “workshop” in French, the company name translates to “odd workshop” in English.

Is BLACKPINK Breaking Up?

BLACKPINK will continue working as a girl group under YG Entertainment, the label announced on December 6, 2023, after months of negotiating the members contracts.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” the company wrote in a statement at the time.

ICYMI, the four-member band was formed by YG in August 2016, quickly becoming one of the most successful girl groups, well, ever. From being the first K-pop act to headline Coachella to winning Time Magazine’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year, the girls have dominated the music industry since their inception.

Jennie spoke about their success in a Forbes interview in December 2020. “We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” she began.

“And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

