BLINKS, prepare yourselves! BLACKPINK appears to be the middle of contract negotiations with their current label YG Entertainment. According to rumors, several members are reportedly getting ready to split from the company.

Keep reading for details and updates on BLACKPINK’s contract negotiations.

Are BLACKPINK Signing With Different Labels?

In September 2023, South Korean outlet Sports Seoul reported that BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa were gearing up to sign contracts with other labels, while Rosé will renew her contract with YG. The outlet cited “multiple music industry officials” when reporting the news. The report came one week after Lisa allegedly rejected two contract renewal offers from YG Entertainment.

A prior report from July 2023 revealed that Lisa had “not been able to find an agreement” regarding a contract extension with YG Entertainment. South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo, cited an “industry insider,” who claimed that “it is known that the difference between the two sides is quite large.”

YG Entertainment reportedly responded to Munhwa Ilbo’s claims saying only that BLACKPINK’s contract renewal discussions were underway.

Is BLACKPINK Breaking Up?

Sports Seoul claimed that the Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa “are in last-minute discussions” with a “separate yet together strategy.” They are reportedly expected to sign with other labels, but spend six months out of the year as part of BLACKPINK.

ICYMI, the four-member group was formed by YG Entertainment in August 2016, quickly becoming one of the most successful girl groups of all time. From winning Time Magazine’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year, to being the first K-pop act to headline Coachella, the girls have dominated the music industry since their debut.

Jennie spoke about their success in a Forbes interview in December 2020. “We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” she began.

“And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.