Goin’ “SOLO”! Since BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo have become mega superstars in their own right — even dropping their very own solo projects outside of the K-pop group! Keep reading for a complete guide of BLACKPINK’s solos.

The first member to go solo was Jennie, and we guess she took it pretty seriously as she even named her single “SOLO,” with the song and music video being released in November 2018. While she has yet to release music since, she’s set to make her Hollywood debut in the HBO drama The Idol, alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

“I’m still discovering my own color,” the K-pop star told Rolling Stone in May 2022. “I love vocals, rap, dance — I can contain all of that in a single song. I have that diversity. Jennie in Blackpink has a limited image, but I have so many other things I like. There’s a lot of things I can do. The Jennie you’ve seen so far has been practice.”

She spoke further about the “character” that she plays into when promoting with BLACKPINK, and how her own personality is quite different from her public image — which is something she wants to set free in future solo musical releases.

“Someone really forceful. Someone really solid. Aggressive, in a good way,” she said of her BLACKPINK persona. “My actual personality isn’t like that; so Blackpink Jennie has become a character to me. I’m looking forward to bringing my actual personality into music for my solo stuff later on. For example, I’m curious about what kind of vocals I’m capable of. [In the trainee days] I used to practice with R&B and more soulful songs. I like mellow, quiet music, too. I want to try a lot of different things.”

Other members who have also released their own solo music are Lisa with “LALISA” and “Money” in 2021 and Rosé’s “On the Ground” in the same year. Plans for Jisoo’s own musical solo debut are set for 2023. Scroll through the gallery below to see a guide to all of the members of BLACKPINK’s solo projects.

