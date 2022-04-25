BLACKPINK in your area! The girls behind the K-pop group BLACKPINK have certainly grown up throughout their time in the spotlight!

The four-member group consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa and was formed by South Korean music company, YG Entertainment in August 2016. The girls debuted as a group with their hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” which helped them quickly rise to the top as the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry.

And their rise didn’t stop there! BLACKPINK is the most-subscribed music act on YouTube, the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate 1 billion views each on YouTube.

After breaking into the American music market with their song “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, the group has also released songs with Lady Gaga (“Sour Candy”) and Dua Lipa (“Kiss and Make Up”). Not only that, but they performed at Coachella in 2019 and were a huge hit by audience members, which helped them gain even more international fans!

“Because it’s such a big festival, when I was told that we were going, I couldn’t believe it. I was so nervous because I didn’t know how our American fans would react,” Lisa said of Coachella in their documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

“All races and all kinds of people came together there, so it helped emphasize this represents BLACKPINK.” Jisoo added. “When I got onto that stage, I actually didn’t realize that there were so many people. After Coachella, I think I figured out how to have fun on stage. Don’t concentrate on just yourself, but feed off this passion raging around you.”

Another interesting aspect about BLACKPINK lies in their namesake — each of the group’s songs and musical concepts represents one of the colors they’re named after: pink is fun and flirty (“As If It’s Your Last”) and black is strong and fearless (“Kill This Love”).

“We always like to try for something new. We like to be strong, we like to be fearless, we like to try something fun, and I think in this album, [The Album], ‘Lovesick Girls’ and ‘Pretty Savage’ is a good way to see both sides of our music,” Jennie explained to Teen Vogue in October 2020. “Because we like to play with showing a bit of a ‘pink’ side, which has a storytelling persona, and we have a ‘black’ type of song which is more fearless. We like to be confident.”

Check out both sides of BLACKPINK in our gallery of the group’s transformation throughout the years!

