Is Lisa from BLACKPINK in her single girl era? The K-pop star is rumored to be dating a certain French CEO — and we have all the details.

Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa Single?

Lisa is allegedly in a relationship with French CEO Frédéric Arnault.

Multiple Korean media outlets such as JoongAng Ilbo, The Korean Times, Maeil Kyungjae, and Sports Kyung Hyang reported in July 2023, that the two were reportedly dating. Neither have spoken publicly about the rumored romance.

Frédéric is the CEO of TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury brand that designs and manufactures watches and fashion accessories and eyewear. The company began as Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG, and was founded in 1860 in Switzerland, and was purchased by TAG Group in 1985, forming TAG Heuer.

In 1999, French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH bought nearly 100 percent of the Swiss company. LVMH manages around 75 prestigious brands, including TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and Bulgari.

Frédéric’s father is LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault, a.k.a. the richest man in the entire world. Bernard and his family has a reported net worth of over $200 billion, according to Forbes.

ICYMI, Lisa is a singer, rapper and dancer, who debuted with BLACKPINK in August 2016. She made her solo debut in September 2021 with the songs “Lalisa” and “Money.” Lisa was born in Bangkok, Thailand and is fluent in Thai, Korean and English.

Who Has BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dated?

Prior to her rumored relationship with Frédéric, the Thai artist has not been in any public relationships.

In a 2016 interview, BLACKPINK member Jisoo explained how strict their music company YG Entertainment and its CEO Yang Hyun-Suk were about dating.

“The first time I met Yang-Hyun Suk, he asked me, ‘Do you happen to have a boyfriend right now?’ At the time, I was wearing a ring, and he even asked what that ring was,” she said. “I didn’t have a boyfriend, and It was just a ring.”

BLACKPINK confirmed that their company, YG Entertainment, had a “dating ban” while they were trainees in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017.

